'Baththa' becomes Netflix 6th most watched South Indian film
Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa didn't make much noise in theaters, but it's found its crowd online. It's now Netflix's sixth most-watched South Indian film of 2026.
Since its Netflix release, the movie has pulled in 4.8 million views in just two weeks, with numbers almost evenly split between its first and second weeks.
'Baththa' trending on Netflix internationally
Produced by Atlee, Baththa is trending in Netflix's top 10 across 12 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates.
Even after slipping from fourth to sixth place globally among non-English films, it's clear that word-of-mouth is working its magic, proving streaming can give movies a whole new life beyond the box office.