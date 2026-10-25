Vijay Sethupathi's 'Baththa' to hit Netflix on October 29

At the film's success meet, Sethupathi thanked the makers.

He said, "I believed in Balaji because his previous films were excellent. He struggled for years. I want Baththa to bring him success, wealth, and happiness."

"Huge thanks to my brother and friend Atlee for believing in Baththa. He told me that he will take this film to theaters and awards."

The director has previously helmed Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Seethakaathi, and Oru Pakka Kathai.