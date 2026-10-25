Vijay Sethupathi's 'Baththa' to hit Netflix on October 29
What's the story
The Tamil action-comedy drama Baththa, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, will premiere on Netflix on October 29. The film has been praised by audiences and emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. To boost its reach, the movie will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Production details
Cast and crew of 'Baththa'
Baththa was produced by Murad Khetani, Atlee, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare.
The film's music was composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Master Sai Prithviraj has been widely appreciated for his performance.
The cast also includes Lijomol Jose, Santhy Balachandran, and Baby Sahasra Shree, among others.
Statement
Sethupathi showered praise on the makers
At the film's success meet, Sethupathi thanked the makers.
He said, "I believed in Balaji because his previous films were excellent. He struggled for years. I want Baththa to bring him success, wealth, and happiness."
"Huge thanks to my brother and friend Atlee for believing in Baththa. He told me that he will take this film to theaters and awards."
The director has previously helmed Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Seethakaathi, and Oru Pakka Kathai.