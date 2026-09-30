'Baththa' trailer drops, Sethupathi and Jose film U/A Oct 1
The trailer for Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, just dropped, and it's already turning heads.
The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and presented by Atlee, has officially received a U/A certificate and is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2026.
The trailer teases both the tough and family-man sides of Baththa, making it feel like there's more to this character than meets the eye.
'Baththa' set in 1980s, veteran crew
Baththa is set in the 1980s and comes from Tharaneetharan, who also made Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.
Music is by Sai Abhyankkar, with Selvakumar S.K. on cinematography, R. Kalaivanan on editing, and T Muthuraj handling production design.
With this experienced crew behind the scenes, Baththa promises a story that feels both fresh and rooted in its retro setting: definitely one for your watchlist!