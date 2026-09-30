'Baththa' trailer drops, Sethupathi and Jose film U/A Oct 1

The trailer for Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, just dropped, and it's already turning heads.

The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and presented by Atlee, has officially received a U/A certificate and is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2026.

The trailer teases both the tough and family-man sides of Baththa, making it feel like there's more to this character than meets the eye.