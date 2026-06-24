'Batman: Knightfall Part One' trailer teases Bane breaking Arkham Asylum Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

The new Batman: Knightfall Part One trailer is out, teasing an intense showdown.

Anson Mount voices Batman, who faces his toughest challenge yet when the extra-enhanced version of Bane (Michael Mando) breaks open Arkham Asylum and unleashes all of Gotham's villains.

With chaos everywhere, Batman has to deal with not just Bane, but also the unpredictable Azrael (Pablo Schreiber).