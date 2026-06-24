'Batman: Knightfall Part One' trailer teases Bane breaking Arkham Asylum
Entertainment
The new Batman: Knightfall Part One trailer is out, teasing an intense showdown.
Anson Mount voices Batman, who faces his toughest challenge yet when the extra-enhanced version of Bane (Michael Mando) breaks open Arkham Asylum and unleashes all of Gotham's villains.
With chaos everywhere, Batman has to deal with not just Bane, but also the unpredictable Azrael (Pablo Schreiber).
Wamester directs 'Batman: Knightfall Part One'
This animated film adapts the legendary Knightfall comics from the nineties.
Directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams, it was just previewed at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is set to release later this year from DC and Warner Bros. Animation.