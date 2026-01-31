'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan responds to romantic look's memes
Entertainment
Salman Khan has responded to the online trolling over his intense stare in the "Battle of Galwan" teaser, saying, "Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonelhoon bhaiya."
He explained that it's just how his character motivates his team.
Teaser shows Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu
The teaser, dropped in December 2025, shows Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu leading soldiers during the 2020 Galwan clash.
While some online viewers trolled the clip, some called the look 'romantic' and mocked it.
The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, hits theaters April 17.
Film aims to honor India's soldiers
"Battle of Galwan" is meant to spotlight the courage of India's soldiers and to honor those who sacrifice for the country.