'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan responds to romantic look's memes Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

Salman Khan has responded to the online trolling over his intense stare in the "Battle of Galwan" teaser, saying, "Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonelhoon bhaiya."

He explained that it's just how his character motivates his team.