'Maatrubhumi': Arijit-Shreya reunite for patriotic 'Battle of Galwan' track

About the composition

'Inspired by the rhythm and intensity of army beats...'

The music video for Maatrubhumi features Khan as an Indian Army officer. Speaking about the song, Reshammiya said in a statement, "Composing Maatrubhumi for Battle of Galwan was deeply emotional." "Inspired by the rhythm and intensity of army beats, the song found its soul there." "Collaborating with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal was special, and of course, reuniting with Salman Khan, also marking the music release from Salman Khan Films Music label, makes it truly memorable."