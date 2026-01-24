'Maatrubhumi': Arijit-Shreya reunite for patriotic 'Battle of Galwan' track
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming movie Battle of Galwan have released the first track from the album, titled Maatrubhumi. The song features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. It is an emotional and patriotic anthem that sets the tone for the film's narrative.
About the composition
'Inspired by the rhythm and intensity of army beats...'
The music video for Maatrubhumi features Khan as an Indian Army officer. Speaking about the song, Reshammiya said in a statement, "Composing Maatrubhumi for Battle of Galwan was deeply emotional." "Inspired by the rhythm and intensity of army beats, the song found its soul there." "Collaborating with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal was special, and of course, reuniting with Salman Khan, also marking the music release from Salman Khan Films Music label, makes it truly memorable."
Twitter Post
Listen to the song here
Meri jaan watan pe jaaye toh jeevan safal hojaye! Honouring the spirit of those who put the country first 🇮🇳🙏🏻#Maatrubhumi Song Out Now!https://t.co/AoygZsKthP@BeingSalmanKhan@IChitrangda@LakhiaApoorva#HimeshReshammiya@arijitsingh@shreyaghoshal#ManiDharamkot… pic.twitter.com/CIMBbLScUe— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) January 24, 2026
Film information
'Battle of Galwan': Know more about the war drama
Battle of Galwan, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, is an action-packed drama based on the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. The film marks Khan's return to the big screen after his last lead role in Sikandar. It also stars Singh in a pivotal role. The movie is set to release on April 17.