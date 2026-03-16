Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' now titled 'Maatrubhumi'; see new poster

Sources close to the project revealed that the title Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace signifies an effort to delve into the emotional aspects of war, according to India Today. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role alongside Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal. The title change comes after the project courted controversy. In December, China's state-run newspaper Global Times had accused the film of "distorting facts" about the Galwan Valley clash.

Release date

New relase date awaited

Maatrubhumi was initially set to release on April 17, 2026. However, the new poster does not feature a release date. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering postponing the film's release as the shoot is yet to be completed. The team was reportedly supposed to finish filming by the end of February, but the schedule was affected due to Salim Khan's sudden ill health. They also have to show the film to the Ministry of Defence before its release.