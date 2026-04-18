'Battleground' Season 2 streams with 16 contestants as Dhawan returns
Entertainment
Battleground, the fitness reality show everyone's been buzzing about, is back for Season two and now streaming on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.
16 contestants are in the race to become India's Ultimate Fitness Star, with Shikhar Dhawan returning as super-mentor to guide them through tougher challenges this time.
'Battleground' mentors Malhan Choudhary Yadav Chaudhari
This season brings fresh faces as team mentors: Abhishek Malhan leads Delhi Dominators, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary heads Mumbai Strikers, Khesari Lal Yadav coaches Haryana Bulls, and Rahul Chaudhari takes charge of UP Darbhanga.
Expect intense endurance tasks and weekly eliminations that push both strength and strategy.
two episodes are out already if you want to catch up!