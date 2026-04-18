'Battleground' Season 2 streams with 16 contestants as Dhawan returns Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Battleground, the fitness reality show everyone's been buzzing about, is back for Season two and now streaming on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.

16 contestants are in the race to become India's Ultimate Fitness Star, with Shikhar Dhawan returning as super-mentor to guide them through tougher challenges this time.