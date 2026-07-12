'Batwara 1947' 2nd teaser lands July 15, Deol revisits Partition

'Batwara 1947' hits theaters August 14

The new teaser will spotlight Deol's character as he fights for his family amid chaos.

Alongside him are Karan Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.

The movie hits theaters August 14, just in time for Independence Day celebrations.

Fun fact: < em>Batwara 1947 is inspired by a famous play about a woman who refuses to leave her home after Partition and marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Deol after their hits Ghayal and Damini.