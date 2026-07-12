'Batwara 1947' 2nd teaser lands July 15, Deol revisits Partition
Entertainment
Get ready: Batwara 1947's second teaser lands on July 15!
This film, starring Sunny Deol, takes us back to the Partition of India in 1947, exploring both personal and community struggles.
The first teaser set the tone for a story packed with emotion and history.
'Batwara 1947' hits theaters August 14
The new teaser will spotlight Deol's character as he fights for his family amid chaos.
Alongside him are Karan Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.
The movie hits theaters August 14, just in time for Independence Day celebrations.
Fun fact: < em>Batwara 1947 is inspired by a famous play about a woman who refuses to leave her home after Partition and marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Deol after their hits Ghayal and Damini.