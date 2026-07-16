'Batwara 1947' team to kick off 12-city promotional tour

Batwara 1947 boasts a star-studded cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film also reunites director Rajkumar Santoshi with Deol after nearly three decades.

It is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Santoshi.

The music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.