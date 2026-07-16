'Batwara 1947' team to kick off 12-city promotional tour
What's the story
The cast and crew of Batwara 1947 will embark on a promotional tour across 12 cities in India, the makers announced on Thursday. The nationwide campaign is part of the film's marketing strategy ahead of its release. The team will interact with audiences and introduce them to the story of this upcoming period drama.
Star power
Everything to know about 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 boasts a star-studded cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
The film also reunites director Rajkumar Santoshi with Deol after nearly three decades.
It is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Santoshi.
The music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.
Release date
Film set to release on August 14
The promotional tour comes as anticipation for Batwara 1947 continues to grow, following the release of its motion poster, character posters, and teasers.
The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day. This strategic release date further adds to the film's significance and relevance in contemporary India.