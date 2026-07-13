'Batwara 1947': New Lord Krishna poster symbolizes hope amid despair
What's the story
The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled a new poster for the upcoming film. The poster features Lord Krishna with Urdu inscriptions on the walls behind, symbolizing hope and inclusivity in times of despair. The film is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and tells an incredible story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred. It is led by Sunny Deol.
Twitter Post
'When the world chose sides...'
When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma.— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 13, 2026
Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August. pic.twitter.com/NzGv5uugB3
Production details
Cast, crew, and release date of the film
Batwara 1947 boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.
The film is produced under Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
The music is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.
It will be released in theaters on August 14.
Film's narrative
Story and original title of the film
The film captures the hope and resilience that emerged during one of history's most turbulent chapters.
It narrates the story of a Muslim family that moves to an allocated house in Lahore after the Partition but faces opposition from its original owner, an elderly Hindu woman.
The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
It was originally titled Lahore 1947 before being changed to Batwara 1947 for a broader appeal.