'Batwara 1947': New Lord Krishna poster symbolizes hope amid despair

The film captures the hope and resilience that emerged during one of history's most turbulent chapters.

It narrates the story of a Muslim family that moves to an allocated house in Lahore after the Partition but faces opposition from its original owner, an elderly Hindu woman.

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

It was originally titled Lahore 1947 before being changed to Batwara 1947 for a broader appeal.