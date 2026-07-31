'Batwara 1947' poster prompts fans to liken Kapur to Advani

The newly revealed poster for Batwara 1947 has fans talking, not just about the film, but about how much Kanikka Kapur looks like Kiara Advani.

Some even said they did a double-take, with comments like, "I thought it's Kiara advani...but happy for you Kanika ji...."

The movie also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and is set to hit theaters on August 14 this year.