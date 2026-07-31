'Batwara 1947' poster prompts fans to liken Kapur to Advani
Entertainment
The newly revealed poster for Batwara 1947 has fans talking, not just about the film, but about how much Kanikka Kapur looks like Kiara Advani.
Some even said they did a double-take, with comments like, "I thought it's Kiara advani...but happy for you Kanika ji...."
The movie also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and is set to hit theaters on August 14 this year.
Kapur debuts in 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 is a partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and marks Kanikka Kapur's Bollywood debut (she's known from Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Modern Parivar).
The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, and reunites Sunny Deol and Zinta.
Director Santoshi shared that it was the last film Dharmendra watched. He'd even predicted its success.