Bautista gains 9.07kg for 'God of War' Kratos role
Entertainment
Dave Bautista just showed off a major transformation for his new role as Kratos in the God of War series.
At 57, he packed on 9.07kg of muscle in only two months and posted his progress on Instagram, rocking a 'God of War' T-shirt.
Bautista replaces Hurst, known for transformations
Bautista stepped in as Kratos after Ryan Hurst left due to injury.
He's no stranger to big changes: he once dropped 34kg after bulking up for Knock at the Cabin and has been the buff, shirtless superhero Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.