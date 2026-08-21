Bautista replaces Hurst as Kratos in 'God of War' reshoots
Entertainment
Dave Bautista has officially been cast as Kratos for Prime Video's God of War series, stepping in after Ryan Hurst had to leave due to an injury.
All scenes with Hurst will be reshot with Bautista.
Moore restarting 'God of War' production
The series follows Kratos and his son Atreus on a journey inspired by the hit PlayStation games, exploring big themes like family, loss, and what it means to be human (and a god).
Production picks back up soon under Ronald D. Moore, with two seasons planned to film back-to-back.
No release date yet. Expect it sometime in 2028.