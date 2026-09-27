Bawa accuses ex-stepdaughter Tiwari and her mother Rani of torture

Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has gone public with serious claims against his ex-stepdaughter Rhiti Tiwari (currently on Bigg Boss 20) and her mother, Rani.

In a recent Instagram video, he said, "Rhiti Tiwari aur uski Maa ne bahut torturekiya mujhe." sharing an incident where Rhiti allegedly tossed his clothes during a fight.

Bawa says he'll keep posting more stories while she's in the Bigg Boss 20 house.