Bawa accuses ex-stepdaughter Tiwari and her mother Rani of torture
Entertainment
Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has gone public with serious claims against his ex-stepdaughter Rhiti Tiwari (currently on Bigg Boss 20) and her mother, Rani.
In a recent Instagram video, he said, "Rhiti Tiwari aur uski Maa ne bahut torturekiya mujhe." sharing an incident where Rhiti allegedly tossed his clothes during a fight.
Bawa says he'll keep posting more stories while she's in the Bigg Boss 20 house.
Bawa says he married Rani 2022
Bawa also opened up about living with Rani from 2020 to 2025, first as partners, then marrying in 2022, with Rhiti aware of their relationship.
On top of that, he's questioned Rhiti's claim about getting a huge monthly allowance.
The feud is playing out on social media for everyone to see.