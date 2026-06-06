Baweja Studio's 'System' now Prime Video's most-watched non-English film worldwide
Entertainment
System, the newest film from Baweja Studio, has shot to the top of Prime Video's global charts. It's now the most-watched non-English film worldwide and second overall.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, this marks a big moment for Indian movies making waves internationally.
Baweja Studio scores 3 consecutive hits
With System following Mrs. on ZEE5 and Haq on Netflix, Baweja Studio has scored three back-to-back hits praised for their unique stories that connect across cultures.
Writer-producer Harman Baweja called the film's success a testament to the power of storytelling, sharing credit with Prime Video and his team for helping bring meaningful Indian stories to a global audience.