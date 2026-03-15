'Bayaan' director questions lack of support for women-centric films
What's the story
Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the director of the upcoming film Bayaan, has questioned the lack of support for female-led stories in the film industry. Speaking at the film's premiere at the Red Lorry Film Festival 2026, he said, "In our film industry, females are in powerful positions." "Yet, I wonder ek certain female-led film se kya pareshaani hai? To all those women in positions of power, why don't they support such a story?"
Film's premise
Why is 'Bayaan' a risky project?
Bayaan stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It follows a rookie officer who attempts to build a case against a godman accused of sexual violence. The film's events appear to be inspired by real-life incidents, making it a risky project in today's climate. When asked about this risk, producer Shiladitya Bora said, "I have built my career like this. I am a person with a very high-risk appetite."
Release strategy
'Bayaan' to release on OTT or in theaters?
Bora also spoke about the film's release plans. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "Currently, we are in talks with a major platform. That's one route that we are figuring out, whether to do a direct-to-digital release or do a theatrical." Bora added that Bayaan might be out in the next couple of months. He said, "We are in the final stages of putting together the release plan. We have got interest from major distributors from everywhere, including North America."