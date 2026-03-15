'Bayaan' director questions lack of support for women-centric films

Bayaan stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It follows a rookie officer who attempts to build a case against a godman accused of sexual violence. The film's events appear to be inspired by real-life incidents, making it a risky project in today's climate. When asked about this risk, producer Shiladitya Bora said, "I have built my career like this. I am a person with a very high-risk appetite."

Release strategy

'Bayaan' to release on OTT or in theaters?

Bora also spoke about the film's release plans. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "Currently, we are in talks with a major platform. That's one route that we are figuring out, whether to do a direct-to-digital release or do a theatrical." Bora added that Bayaan might be out in the next couple of months. He said, "We are in the final stages of putting together the release plan. We have got interest from major distributors from everywhere, including North America."