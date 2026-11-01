'Baywatch' reboot arriving January 2027 on Fox with Mitchell and Beck
The Baywatch reboot is making waves this coming January (2027) on Fox, with Shay Mitchell and Noah Beck starring as lifeguards along the sunny California coast.
The just-dropped trailer teases dramatic rescues, including a wild plane crash, and introduces Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, now captain of the team.
Expect plenty of intense moments and personal drama as the crew balances saving lives with their own challenges.
Belkin continues Buchannon legacy in 'Baywatch'
This new series mixes fresh talent like Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne with returning Baywatch legend David Chokachi (back as Cody Madison).
The story follows Hobie's daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) stepping up to continue the family legacy.
Catch the first episode when Baywatch premieres on Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027, at 9pm ET.