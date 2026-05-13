Bazmee eyes Dhawan and Kapoor for 'No Entry Mein Entry'
Entertainment
Looks like Shahid Kapoor might team up with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor for Anees Bazmee's next comedy, No Entry Mein Entry.
Producer Boney Kapoor says Varun and Arjun are locked in, while Shahid is still deciding: he's heard the basic pitch and is waiting for more details.
Filming starts June 2025
Filming kicks off June 2025. This would be Shahid's first project with Bazmee after Bazmee's earlier film got shelved.
The original stars, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, aren't returning; instead, younger actors are stepping in.
Boney Kapoor admits he's sad about losing the old cast but promises a fresh twist that takes the story up a notch.
Diljit Dosanjh was set to join but exited for unknown reasons.