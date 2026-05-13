Bazmee eyes Dhawan and Kapoor for 'No Entry Mein Entry'

Filming starts June 2025

Filming kicks off June 2025. This would be Shahid's first project with Bazmee after Bazmee's earlier film got shelved.

The original stars, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, aren't returning; instead, younger actors are stepping in.

Boney Kapoor admits he's sad about losing the old cast but promises a fresh twist that takes the story up a notch.

Diljit Dosanjh was set to join but exited for unknown reasons.