Bazmee says 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4' paused until fresh story emerges
Director Anees Bazmee says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is currently paused because they haven't found a fresh story yet.
He joked, "We even made the hero Manjulika! So naturally, now we need a great story to make the fourth film."
So, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next spooky-comedy adventure.
Bazmee praises Aaryan, reunites with Kumar
Bazmee reassured everyone that the movie isn't canceled, just waiting for the right script.
He also called Kartik Aaryan "His biggest plus point is that he puts in a lot of hard work. If he gets the help of a good director, he can do wonders. He is great at comedy and is full of laughter all day," as Rooh Baba in the last film.
Meanwhile, Bazmee's working on a new comedy with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Rashii Khanna, marking another fun reunion with Kumar after their earlier hits.