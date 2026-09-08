'BB 20': Isha Rikhi doesn't 'regret' sharing personal life online
What's the story
Actor Isha Rikhi, who recently entered the reality show Bigg Boss 20, has spoken about her decision to share her personal life on social media. In a recent interview with HT City, she said, "I don't regret anything I've done in life." "Sometimes, the timing is wrong, sometimes you are not ready for certain situations but I don't regret anything." This comes amid her marriage and subsequent separation from rapper Badshah.
Career journey
'I do feel bad about the time that has gone'
Rikhi, who started her acting career over a decade ago, took a break after a few years to focus on her personal life.
When asked if she regrets this decision, she said, "I don't have regrets but yes, I do feel bad about the time that has gone."
"But again, whatever is written for you, it will come to you anyway. So, I feel that when the timing is correct, everything falls into place."
Public perception
'Very conscious about whatever I write on social media'
Rikhi has been candid about the negative comments and trolling she has faced online.
She said, "I try to not read the comments and the headlines because I know that it might disturb me or my peace, which I don't want it to."
"Of course I care, and I am very conscious about whatever I write on social media, and whatever I do."
"But people perceive it in a way that they might think I'm a weak person."
Emotional journey
'It broke me,' said Rikhi about her separation
During the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Rikhi opened up about her emotional journey after her split from Badshah.
She admitted that the breakup had a profound impact on her, saying, "It broke me."
However, she stressed that she has worked hard to move forward in life.
Host Salman Khan also added a light-hearted comment during this conversation.
He said, "Agli party has moved on," implying that life goes on despite personal setbacks.