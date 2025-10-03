'BB 19': Cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister to join as wildcard?
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to witness a new twist with the possible entry of cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti. According to media reports, the actor and content creator is expected to join the show as a wildcard contestant. Her entry could potentially shake up the existing dynamics in the house and challenge current players' strategies.
Other rumored wildcard entrants
Apart from Malti, other names are also being speculated as potential wildcard entries. Baseer Ali's ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi, and Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, have been rumored as possible wildcards. If any of these speculations turn out to be true, it'll be interesting to see how Ali and Bajaj deal with the situation, as they've constantly talked about their past relationships inside the Bigg Boss house.
Despite the rumors and speculations, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of Bigg Boss 19 regarding the wildcard entries. Meanwhile, eight current contestants are nominated for eviction this week, including Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Zeishan Quadri. Watch who gets eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss house on JioHotstar and Colors TV.