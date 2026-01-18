'BB Tamil 9': Divya Ganesan leads fan poll, eyes victory Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is wrapping up tonight (Jan 18, 2026), and fans are buzzing online.

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, this season has been trending thanks to wild card entrant Divya Ganesan, who's leading a major fan poll with 58% of the votes.