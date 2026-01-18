'BB Tamil 9': Divya Ganesan leads fan poll, eyes victory
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is wrapping up tonight (Jan 18, 2026), and fans are buzzing online.
Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, this season has been trending thanks to wild card entrant Divya Ganesan, who's leading a major fan poll with 58% of the votes.
Why everyone's talking about Divya
Divya has consistently topped polls all season, leaving Sabarinathan (19%), Aurora Sinclair (14%), and Vikkals Vikram (8%) behind.
The winner gets ₹50 lakh and a trophy—voting closed on Jan 16 at 11:59pm.
Finale night: What to expect
The grand finale airs at 6pm on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.
Eliminated contestants will return for the celebrations, capping off a season full of surprises—like nomination twists and dramatic exits for misconduct.