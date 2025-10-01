'BB19': Farrhana, Kunickaa share emotional stories about their fathers
On the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, Farrhana Bhatt opened up about never meeting her father, saying, "I have not seen him. I have just seen him in pictures," and called his absence "scary."
Kunickaa Sadanand shared how she fought a nine-year custody battle for her son after divorcing at 20.
Bhatt has never met her father
Bigg Boss is usually all about drama, but moments like these show contestants as real people with tough pasts.
Bhatt's parents separated when her mother was 25, and she has not seen her father except in pictures.
Sadanand's story of legal battles adds another layer to what viewers see on TV.
Sadanand fought a 9-year custody battle
By opening up about their personal struggles, both women brought some genuine emotion to the show—reminding everyone there's more to reality TV than just fights and competition.