'BB20': Has Gullu been evicted after fight with Yung DSA?
What's the story
Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is rumored to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after a physical altercation with Yung DSA during a captaincy task. The incident is yet to be televised, with the new promo for Thursday's episode giving fans a small glimpse of the fight. However, the speculation remains divided as some reports suggest the contact was accidental and not intentional.
Incident details
Gullu and Yung DSA's fight escalated during captaincy task
The dispute reportedly started during a captaincy task: Rectangle, Circle, and Triangle.
The housemates had to enter a shape as soon as Bigg Boss announced it.
Contestants who couldn't find a place due to the changing size of shapes would be eliminated.
During this task, Gullu and Yung DSA allegedly got into an argument over perceived bias and suitability for captaincy.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Task ke naam pe shuru hua #Gullu-#YungDSA ka face-off!— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 28, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20#BiggBossOnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/o7vb0vzbay
Escalation of conflict
Contestants hurling personal insults at each other
The disagreement turned personal, with both contestants hurling sharp remarks.
Gullu insulted Yung DSA's hair, saying, "Tere jaise log kachhe dhote hain...Ek maarunga, saare baal gir jayenge!"
To which Yung DSA responded, "Baal pe mat jaa, tujh jaise ko salary pe rakhta hoon!"
The argument then escalated into a physical confrontation where they pushed each other.
Viewer reactions
'Bigg Boss 20' fans divided over Gullu, Yung DSA's fate
The alleged incident has sparked a debate among fans, with many demanding action against both Gullu and Yung DSA.
Some viewers have even called for their eviction, citing an earlier altercation involving Gullu and Nakul Dhull.
In that case, Dhull charged at him and was immediately evicted for violating one of the major rules of the Bigg Boss 20 house.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episode on JioHotstar and Colors TV.