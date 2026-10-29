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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'BB20': Has Gullu been evicted after fight with Yung DSA?
'BB20': Has Gullu been evicted after fight with Yung DSA?
Kushal Tanwar is rumored to be evicted from 'BB20'

'BB20': Has Gullu been evicted after fight with Yung DSA?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 29, 2026
06:05 pm
What's the story

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is rumored to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after a physical altercation with Yung DSA during a captaincy task. The incident is yet to be televised, with the new promo for Thursday's episode giving fans a small glimpse of the fight. However, the speculation remains divided as some reports suggest the contact was accidental and not intentional.

Incident details

Gullu and Yung DSA's fight escalated during captaincy task

The dispute reportedly started during a captaincy task: Rectangle, Circle, and Triangle.

The housemates had to enter a shape as soon as Bigg Boss announced it.

Contestants who couldn't find a place due to the changing size of shapes would be eliminated.

During this task, Gullu and Yung DSA allegedly got into an argument over perceived bias and suitability for captaincy.

Twitter Post

See the promo here

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Escalation of conflict

Contestants hurling personal insults at each other

The disagreement turned personal, with both contestants hurling sharp remarks.

Gullu insulted Yung DSA's hair, saying, "Tere jaise log kachhe dhote hain...Ek maarunga, saare baal gir jayenge!"

To which Yung DSA responded, "Baal pe mat jaa, tujh jaise ko salary pe rakhta hoon!"

The argument then escalated into a physical confrontation where they pushed each other.

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Viewer reactions

'Bigg Boss 20' fans divided over Gullu, Yung DSA's fate

The alleged incident has sparked a debate among fans, with many demanding action against both Gullu and Yung DSA.

Some viewers have even called for their eviction, citing an earlier altercation involving Gullu and Nakul Dhull.

In that case, Dhull charged at him and was immediately evicted for violating one of the major rules of the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episode on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

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