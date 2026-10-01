'BB20': Rhiti's stepfather announces separation from her mother
What's the story
Ekam Bawa, the former stepfather of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari, has announced his formal separation from her mother, Rani Tiwari. The news comes after a warning was issued by Tiwari's team against Bawa. In a recent video shared on Instagram, the Punjabi singer spoke about their separation and how it has impacted him mentally. He also revealed that they have officially parted ways on paper.
Emotional release
'Ab mera Rani aur Rhiti ki family se door-door tak...'
In the video, Bawa said, "Main totally mentally free ho gaya hu, kyunki aaj main aur Rani bilkul separate ho gaye hain."
"Ab mera Rani aur Rhiti ki family se door-door tak koi naata nahi hai, kyunki beech mein sab logo ne baithke humara settlement karwa diya hai."
The singer credited social media for expediting their settlement process and expressed his happiness over the love he received from fans.
Controversial claims
Bawa made allegations about Tiwari's luxurious lifestyle
Bawa's announcement comes after he made shocking allegations about Tiwari's lifestyle.
He questioned how someone who owns expensive handbags and luxury cars could claim to struggle financially.
"Someone who owns handbags and purses worth ₹4-5 lakh also has several luxury cars. Just the expenses on Range Rovers amount to ₹2.5-3 lakh," he said in a video.
He also revealed that he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before marrying on February 18, 2022.