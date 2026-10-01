'BB20': Rhiti's stepfather announces separation from her mother

Bawa's announcement comes after he made shocking allegations about Tiwari's lifestyle.

He questioned how someone who owns expensive handbags and luxury cars could claim to struggle financially.

"Someone who owns handbags and purses worth ₹4-5 lakh also has several luxury cars. Just the expenses on Range Rovers amount to ₹2.5-3 lakh," he said in a video.

He also revealed that he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before marrying on February 18, 2022.