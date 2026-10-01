Bigg Boss to evict Rhiti Tiwari mid-week?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed its first mid-week eviction, with controversial contestant Rhiti Tiwari reportedly getting eliminated from the house. Unlike regular eliminations that are based on audience voting, Tiwari's exit was part of a captaincy task and involved the show's unique lifeline mechanism. The news comes after Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi were previously eliminated from the season.
Task twist
Tiwari lost her final lifeline
As per Bollywood Hungama, the recent captaincy task gave contenders Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, and Uditi Singh a special "vardaan." This twist allowed them to take away a lifeline from another contestant.
Tiwari had already been left with only one life, and when this power was used against her, she lost her final lifeline, leading to her eviction from the Bigg Boss house.
Controversies
Controversies during Tiwari's 'Bigg Boss' journey
Tiwari's stint on Bigg Boss 20 was marked by several controversies and clashes with fellow contestants.
One of the major controversies involved Qazi Touqeer, where she directed abusive remarks toward him during a diss battle as part of a captaincy task.
This incident later became a hot topic of discussion during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.
Host's intervention
Khan's reaction to Tiwari's diss
Khan confronted Tiwari over her choice of words during the task, calling it "the worst diss ever."
He questioned her language and behavior in light of her father Manoj Tiwari's public image as a politician.
Meanwhile, outside the house, Tiwari is being blasted by singer Ekam Bawa, who claims to be her former stepfather. Tiwari is likely to take legal action against Bawa.