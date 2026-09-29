Who's Ekam Bawa, the man claiming to be Rhiti's stepfather?
What's the story
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has been embroiled in a controversy after singer Ekam Bawa claimed to be her stepfather. In multiple videos, Bawa has been criticizing Tiwari's behavior and negating her claims made inside the reality show. On Monday, Tiwari's team vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "false, baseless" and defamatory. Tiwari, daughter of actor Manoj Tiwari and Pratima Pandey, has maintained that Bawa's claims are not true.
Career details
Bawa's career in Punjabi music
Bawa, also known as Parminder Kumar Bawa and Ekam Bains, hails from Dirba, Sangrur. He is a singer in the Punjabi music industry and has been active since 2015.
His songs include Hisab Honge, Dil Le Gaya, Vairi 40, and Chill (Lalkaare 2), among others.
He was reportedly encouraged by his father, Shinder Pal, to pursue his artistic interests from an early age.
As per IMDb, he has a few writing and composing credits to his name, too.
Legal response
Legal notice issued on behalf of Tiwari, Pandey
A legal notice on behalf of Tiwari and Pandey has been issued, denying Bawa's claims.
The notice describes the allegations as "false, baseless" and defamatory.
It further states that Bawa "holds no such legal status or relationship."
The notice also says that "serious legal action, civil and criminal," has been initiated against him.
Media request
Tiwari's team urges media to verify facts before reporting
Tiwari's team has urged the media to verify facts before reporting on Bawa's claims.
In a statement shared on her official Instagram Stories, they called the claims "false" and said necessary legal action has been initiated against Bawa.
The statement read, "We are disappointed to see false claims made by #EkamBawa against Rhiti Tiwari and her family being carried across various media platforms."
Bawa had shared images with both Tiwari and Pandey, claiming they lived together from 2020-2025.
Controversial comments
Tiwari also in limelight for derogatory remarks in 'Bigg Boss'
Tiwari has been in the limelight for her controversial comments on Bigg Boss 20.
During a rap battle, her remarks toward Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer were seen as derogatory and abusive.
The incident was discussed during Weekend Ka Vaar, with host Salman Khan criticizing her choice of language.