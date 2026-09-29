Who's Ekam Bawa, the man claiming to be Rhiti's stepfather?

Bawa, also known as Parminder Kumar Bawa and Ekam Bains, hails from Dirba, Sangrur. He is a singer in the Punjabi music industry and has been active since 2015.

His songs include Hisab Honge, Dil Le Gaya, Vairi 40, and Chill (Lalkaare 2), among others.

He was reportedly encouraged by his father, Shinder Pal, to pursue his artistic interests from an early age.

As per IMDb, he has a few writing and composing credits to his name, too.