BBC asks court to dismiss Trump's $10B defamation lawsuit
The BBC is asking a Florida court to drop Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit.
Trump says a Panorama documentary edited his January 6, 2021 speech to make it look like he encouraged the Capitol riot, even though he called for peaceful protest.
The BBC argues the case shouldn't be heard in Florida since the documentary only aired in the UK and never in the US.
Implications for press freedom, reporting on public figures
This fight isn't just about Trump or one documentary: it's about how far news outlets can go when editing coverage of public figures.
The BBC warns that letting this lawsuit move forward could chill tough reporting on politicians everywhere.
The controversy has already led to big changes at the BBC, including its director general stepping down, and has sparked bigger questions about press freedom and where legal lines should be drawn.