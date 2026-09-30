BBC director Brittin calls AI-made 'Doctor Who' episode 'pretty good'
Entertainment
BBC director general Matt Brittin just watched a 50-minute Doctor Who episode made entirely by AI, and he actually thought it was "pretty good."
This comes as the BBC is searching for a new producing partner for the show, and it's got people talking about how much AI could shape future TV production.
Brittin: AI nearly Hollywood-level, humans safe
Brittin pointed out that AI can now make content that's almost Hollywood-level, though it's not perfect yet.
He also reassured everyone that humans aren't being replaced any time soon.
Still, as Doctor Who explores new directions, there's a lot of buzz (and some concern) about what role AI should play in creative industries going forward.