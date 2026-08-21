BBC Radio 2's Nelson recovering after successful brain tumor surgery
Entertainment
BBC Radio 2's Trevor Nelson, 62, is at home and recovering well after having surgery for a brain tumor.
He stepped away from his shows in June due to health issues and shared his diagnosis publicly on August 20, saying, "My world was turned upside down. It was a shock to myself, my close family, and friends. My head was all over the place."
Thankfully, the operation went well.
BBC Radio 2's Nelson almost back
Nelson says he's now "almost back to myself" and hopes to return to work soon.
He's spent a 30-year career at the BBC, championing Black British music on Radio 2 and 1Xtra.
Addressing fans' questions about his absence , he promised to share more about his health journey when he's ready, grateful to be on the mend after what he calls a "serious situation."