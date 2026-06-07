BCCI allows 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents on India T20 tours Entertainment Jun 07, 2026

Big news for young cricket fans: 15-year-old batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can have his parents traveling with him on India's upcoming tours.

The BCCI wants to make sure he has his "They would be his best support system." around as he joins the T20 squad for matches in Ireland and England, plus the Asian Games in Japan.

Right now, he's already playing with India A in Sri Lanka.