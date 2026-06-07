BCCI allows 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents on India T20 tours
Entertainment
Big news for young cricket fans: 15-year-old batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can have his parents traveling with him on India's upcoming tours.
The BCCI wants to make sure he has his "They would be his best support system." around as he joins the T20 squad for matches in Ireland and England, plus the Asian Games in Japan.
Right now, he's already playing with India A in Sri Lanka.
Sooryavanshi 776 runs Orange Cap MVP
Sooryavanshi's selection comes after a dream IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals: he smashed 776 runs, took home the Orange Cap, and was named both Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season.
If he makes his debut this summer, he'll become India's youngest player, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.