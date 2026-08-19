Beard, ZZ Top drummer, dies at 77 in hospice

Gibbons remembered Beard as "one of the most naturally innovative drummers" and "a great and true son of Texas."

Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969 and helped create their signature blues-rock sound, powering hits like "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Legs."

After more than 50 years together and following bassist Dusty Hill's passing in 2021, Beard's death marks the end of the band's classic lineup.