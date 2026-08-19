Beard, ZZ Top drummer, dies at 77 in hospice
Entertainment
Frank Beard, the longtime drummer for rock legends ZZ Top, has died at 77.
The news was shared by his bandmate Billy Gibbons on Tuesday.
Beard passed away in hospice care at his Texas ranch; the cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.
Gibbons praises Beard, classic lineup ends
Gibbons remembered Beard as "one of the most naturally innovative drummers" and "a great and true son of Texas."
Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969 and helped create their signature blues-rock sound, powering hits like "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Legs."
After more than 50 years together and following bassist Dusty Hill's passing in 2021, Beard's death marks the end of the band's classic lineup.