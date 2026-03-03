'Beauty in Black' S2 part 2 trailer is out now Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Tyler Perry's drama series, Beauty in Black, is back with the second part of Season 2 landing March 19.

The story follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart), two women from totally different backgrounds who get tangled up in family drama and high-stakes power moves inside the Bellarie cosmetics empire.