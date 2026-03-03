'Beauty in Black' S2 part 2 trailer is out now
Tyler Perry's drama series, Beauty in Black, is back with the second part of Season 2 landing March 19.
The story follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart), two women from totally different backgrounds who get tangled up in family drama and high-stakes power moves inside the Bellarie cosmetics empire.
Where to watch it and who else is in cast
You can catch all the new episodes exclusively on Netflix.
The cast is stacked—alongside the leads, you'll see Ricco Ross, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, and Terrell Carter bringing even more layers to this world.
What to expect from new episodes
Expect more twists as Kimmie fights for her place at the top and secrets start unraveling—including an intense manhunt.
If you're into family rivalries with a side of suspense, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.