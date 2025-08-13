Next Article
Bebop and scat singer Sheila Jordan (96) dies
Sheila Jordan, a pioneering bebop and scat singer, passed away on August 11 in New York City at age 96.
Her daughter shared that she "fell asleep listening to the music she loved and helped define."
A GoFundMe is helping cover her medical and burial costs at Woodlawn Cemetery's Jazz Corner, with a memorial service to be planned in the future at Saint Peter's Church.
Her life and career
Born in Detroit in 1928, Jordan fell for jazz thanks to Charlie Parker and moved to NYC in the 1950s.
While working as a typist, she released her debut album Portrait of Sheila with Blue Note Records.
Honored as an NEA Jazz Master in 2012, she inspired generations through her performances and teaching—even while facing personal challenges.