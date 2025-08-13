Bebop and scat singer Sheila Jordan (96) dies Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

Sheila Jordan, a pioneering bebop and scat singer, passed away on August 11 in New York City at age 96.

Her daughter shared that she "fell asleep listening to the music she loved and helped define."

A GoFundMe is helping cover her medical and burial costs at Woodlawn Cemetery's Jazz Corner, with a memorial service to be planned in the future at Saint Peter's Church.