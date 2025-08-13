Next Article
Brad Pitts home was burglarized in June
Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home was broken into on June 26 while he was away promoting his latest film, F1.
Four people allegedly climbed a fence and broke a front window to get inside.
Police haven't said what, if anything, was taken.
Two suspects are already in custody
Surveillance footage helped LAPD identify two 18-year-olds, Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, who are already in custody for another burglary.
Charges linked to Pitt's case are expected soon; the other two suspects haven't been named yet.
Pitt bought the $5.5 million house in 2023, and this isn't an isolated incident—celeb homes like Nicole Kidman's and Tom Hanks's have also been targeted recently in Southern California.