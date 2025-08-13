RaOne set new standard for Bollywood blockbusters in 2011
Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan's film Ra. One set a new bar for Bollywood blockbusters—especially with its jaw-dropping costume budget.
Each of SRK's high-tech superhero suits cost around ₹4.5 crore, and with 20 made for the movie, the wardrobe alone hit nearly ₹100 crore.
That's more than what some entire films spend!
SRK compared wearing suit to being Spiderman
The iconic look was crafted by LA-based designers Robert Kurtzman and Tim Flattery. SRK compared wearing the suit to being Spiderman—built for action scenes, not comfort.
The sheer scale of spending on costumes showed how far Bollywood was willing to go for cutting-edge visuals.
How 'Ra.One' changed Bollywood landscape
Ra. One's overall budget was about ₹150 crore (including a massive marketing push), making it India's most expensive film at the time.
This bold investment paved the way for bigger, tech-driven movies in Bollywood—and kicked off a trend that younger fans now expect from their favorite stars like SRK, who keeps evolving with new projects like Dunki (2023) and King (in production).