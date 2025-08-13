RaOne set new standard for Bollywood blockbusters in 2011

The iconic look was crafted by LA-based designers Robert Kurtzman and Tim Flattery. SRK compared wearing the suit to being Spiderman—built for action scenes, not comfort. The sheer scale of spending on costumes showed how far Bollywood was willing to go for cutting-edge visuals.

How 'Ra.One' changed Bollywood landscape

Ra. One's overall budget was about ₹150 crore (including a massive marketing push), making it India's most expensive film at the time.

This bold investment paved the way for bigger, tech-driven movies in Bollywood—and kicked off a trend that younger fans now expect from their favorite stars like SRK, who keeps evolving with new projects like Dunki (2023) and King (in production).