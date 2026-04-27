Beckhams didn't expect Brooklyn fallout to run this long: Report

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham recently celebrated her Gap collection launch and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people. However, the joy was marred by the ongoing rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. It's been nearly a year since football star David and Victoria last spoke to Brooklyn, and sources told PageSix they're "shocked" and "saddened" by the prolonged estrangement. The family still hopes for a reunion before the World Cup in June.

Estranged ties Beckhams will 'never give up hope' of reuniting with Brooklyn Despite the ongoing rift, Brooklyn has been in sporadic contact with his grandparents, David's mother Sandra and Beckham's parents Jackie and Tony. This communication is infrequent, however. An insider close to the Beckhams told Page Six that "everything is frozen in place" and the family will "never give up hope" of reuniting with their son.

Public fallout Brooklyn publicly criticized his parents in January In January, Brooklyn publicly criticized his famous parents on social media, accusing them of prioritizing the Beckham brand over their children. He also stated that he didn't want to reconcile with his family. His wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham is believed to be a major factor in the ongoing feud, with an insider saying "she doesn't think his family is good for him."

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Missing moments Estrangement evident as Brooklyn missed several family events Brooklyn's estrangement has been evident as he missed several important family events, including Beckham's fashion shows, David's 50th birthday celebrations, and his knighthood ceremony. While Cruz and Romeo celebrated their mother's 52nd birthday with social media posts, Brooklyn remained silent. Despite this silence, insiders say the Beckhams are "saddened" by the ongoing estrangement but remain hopeful for a reconciliation in the future.

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