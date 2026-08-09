Beckinsale clears Instagram amid body shaming, grief and MCAS

Kate Beckinsale has wiped her Instagram clean after being hit with body-shaming comments about her appearance.

The 53-year-old actor was targeted by people accusing her of looking "anorexic" or using "Ozampic," especially tough timing since she's been grieving her mother's death and dealing with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition that causes allergy-like symptoms, stomach issues, and acid reflux.