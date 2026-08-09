Beckinsale clears Instagram amid body shaming, grief and MCAS
Kate Beckinsale has wiped her Instagram clean after being hit with body-shaming comments about her appearance.
The 53-year-old actor was targeted by people accusing her of looking "anorexic" or using "Ozampic," especially tough timing since she's been grieving her mother's death and dealing with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition that causes allergy-like symptoms, stomach issues, and acid reflux.
Beckinsale apologizes after MCAS video
Beckinsale had shared a video talking honestly about how grief and MCAS have affected her, including severe acid reflux she's managed.
While she hoped to raise awareness, she later apologized if the post upset anyone.
After a recent barrage of online abuse, she announced she'll keep her Instagram empty except for book recommendations, gently reminding followers to be kinder: "Well, you won't again."