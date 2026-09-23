Bedi approaches Delhi High Court to protect name and image
Entertainment
Rakesh Bedi, the veteran actor best known for his comic roles and his recent turn as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar films, has gone to the Delhi High Court to make sure no one uses his name or image without permission.
He's joining a growing list of celebrities, like Kajol and Abhishek Bachchan, who are taking legal steps to control how their identities are used in public.
Delhi High Court personality rights orders
The Delhi High Court is quickly becoming the go-to place for celebrities wanting to protect their personality rights.
Stars like Tabu, Yuvraj Singh, and Shashi Tharoor have already gotten court orders stopping misuse of their names and images.
These cases show just how important it's become for public figures in India to have more control over their own identities.