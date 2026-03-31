Bedi draws attention in 'Dhurandhar 2' after leaving IIT exam
Entertainment
Rakesh Bedi is making headlines again for his standout role in Dhurandhar 2, where he plays politician Jameel Jamali alongside stars like Ranveer Singh.
His return has sparked fresh interest in his journey: from boldly leaving an IIT exam halfway to chase acting, to building a career that spans decades.
Bedi calls forehead kiss fatherly gesture
Bedi's story started with his upbringing in Karol Bagh and took off with television shows such as Shrimaan Shrimati. He's known for classics like Chashme Buddoor.
Recently, a video of him kissing co-star Sara Arjun on the forehead went viral and drew criticism; Bedi clarified it was a fatherly gesture, saying he was "disappointed" by the misunderstanding but remains focused on his passion for acting.