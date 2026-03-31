Bedi draws attention in 'Dhurandhar 2' after leaving IIT exam

Bedi calls forehead kiss fatherly gesture

Bedi's story started with his upbringing in Karol Bagh and took off with television shows such as Shrimaan Shrimati. He's known for classics like Chashme Buddoor.

Recently, a video of him kissing co-star Sara Arjun on the forehead went viral and drew criticism; Bedi clarified it was a fatherly gesture, saying he was "disappointed" by the misunderstanding but remains focused on his passion for acting.