Bedi recounts unpaid set experience, criticizes Bollywood's star pedestal

Bedi urges equal treatment, 'Dhurandhar' acclaim

Bedi made it clear that these hierarchies shouldn't excuse disrespect.

He believes in treating everyone equally and says he'll only ask for help if it's truly needed.

Reflecting on fame today, he noted how what used to be magazine mentions now spreads to millions in seconds.

For him, Dhurandhar was widely acclaimed and further cemented his status in the industry.