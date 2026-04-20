Bedi recounts unpaid set experience, criticizes Bollywood's star pedestal
Entertainment
Rakesh Bedi, the familiar face from the Dhurandhar series, recently spoke about how Bollywood often puts big stars on a pedestal.
He shared a story from his early days where he wasn't paid on set because only the film's hero got that privilege, highlighting just how much special treatment top actors receive.
Bedi urges equal treatment, 'Dhurandhar' acclaim
Bedi made it clear that these hierarchies shouldn't excuse disrespect.
He believes in treating everyone equally and says he'll only ask for help if it's truly needed.
Reflecting on fame today, he noted how what used to be magazine mentions now spreads to millions in seconds.
For him, Dhurandhar was widely acclaimed and further cemented his status in the industry.