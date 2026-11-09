Beed rural police file abetment case after Vaibhav Chavan death
Entertainment
Beed rural police have filed an abetment of suicide case after 26-year-old Vaibhav Chavan was found dead.
His family believes he was targeted for exposing a fake sports certificate scam in police recruitment, and activist Manoj Jarange Patil is pushing for a special investigation team or CID to take over.
Vaibhav Chavan exposed fake sports certificates
Chavan's efforts uncovered how fake sports certificates were being used to land government jobs, leading to suspensions and arrests of several officials.
Even though he faced threats, he kept pushing for accountability.
After his body was found hanging from a tree on November 5, his family noticed injuries and called for a murder investigation, fueling demands from the community and activists for a fair and transparent probe.