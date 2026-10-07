'Hunkkaar': Zeeshan Ayyub calls Aneet Padda a 'good kid'
What's the story
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who stars in the legal crime drama Hunkkaar, recently opened up about his relationship with young co-star Aneet Padda. In an interview with Variety India, he shared how they would joke around during intense courtroom scenes. He also spoke about his character Babban Rao Bhalerao and the show's exploration of public perception versus legal truth in today's world.
Off-screen bond
'We used to joke around...'
Ayyub recalled the fun moments on set, saying, "Aneet would be sitting behind me."
"We used to joke around with Charu (Shankar, who plays Aneet's mother in the series) and her. Aneet is a good kid."
He also spoke about his role as Bhalerao and the difficulty of playing morally upright characters in narratives that examine the fine line between courtroom justice and media trials.
Show's theme
'Democratic justice cannot be delivered until...'
Ayyub also spoke about the show's central theme of public perception versus legal truth.
He said, "Democratic justice cannot be delivered until there is social justice."
"Media room trials, now it has become a mockery sometimes, especially in sexual assault cases."
His portrayal of Bhalerao required him to embody a quiet conviction for a character who defends institutional integrity.
Role selection
Why he keeps playing morally upright characters
When asked why he chooses to play morally upright characters, Ayyub said it was a natural human instinct.
"All of us grew up looking at very idealistic characters. So I think automatically, as a human instinct, you get excited," he explained.
He added that there is always a risk in playing such roles because "the character will become boring because no one listens to good things."