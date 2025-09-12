Uncovering 'The X-Files' hidden stories from behind the camera

The X-Files is one of the most popular science fiction television series to have ever existed. With its crazy storylines and mysterious characters, the show had everyone hooked. Airing from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, it followed FBI agents Mulder and Scully as they investigated paranormal phenomena. While you're familiar with the action, here are five amazing behind-the-scenes facts.

#1 The origin of Mulder's name Did you know the name of The X-Files's Fox Mulder, one of the main characters, has an interesting origin? The show's creator, Chris Carter, named him after his mother's maiden name. This personal touch added a layer of authenticity to the character. It connected Carter's personal life to his work on the series.

#2 Vancouver's role in filming For its first five seasons, The X-Files was shot in Canada's Vancouver. The city's variety of landscapes provided perfect backdrops for different episodes without much traveling. It also kept the production costs relatively lower than if the show were to be filmed in Los Angeles or other big cities.

#3 Gillian Anderson's pregnancy challenge During the second season of The X-Files, Gillian Anderson (Scully) was pregnant. The production team creatively dealt with this development by using body doubles and manipulating camera angles for her scenes. These adjustments ensured that the continuity of filming schedules was maintained without compromising the storyline or character portrayal. This approach allowed Anderson's character to remain integral to the series during her pregnancy.

#4 Iconic theme music creation The iconic theme music for The X-Files was composed by Mark Snow, almost by accident. He was experimenting with different sounds on his keyboard synthesizer at home one night. Suddenly, he stumbled upon a melody. This tune would go on to become one of television's most recognizable themes. It was haunting and perfectly captured the mystery and intrigue at the heart of each episode.