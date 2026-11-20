'Parks and Recreation' star Amy Poehler returns with 'DIG'!
What's the story
Peacock's upcoming comedy series, DIG, reuniting Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, is set to premiere next week. The show is based on Kate Myers's novel Excavations and produced by Universal Television. It will feature a unique storyline set at an archeological dig in Greece where an unexpected find leads to a mystery involving archeologists and college students.
Production details
Filming and plotline
DIG was primarily filmed at Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, with some scenes shot in southern Italy and Athens.
It is set at an archaeological excavation site in Greece and follows four women at different stages of their lives, who come together for an exciting cause.
The series will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on November 24 in India.
Creative collaboration
Creative reunion of Poehler and Schur
The making of DIG is special because of the creative reunion of Poehler and Schur.
Their relationship started at Saturday Night Live and continued through seven seasons of Parks and Recreation.
Poehler, who plays Elise in the series, said in a statement that their shared process is ideal for ensemble comedy as it emphasizes character development, collaboration, and the best idea in the room.
Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza co-star.
Showrunner insights
Hugh Laurie and other cast members
Schur said Hugh Laurie was an early choice for Neville, while Fina Strazza, Antonia Thomas, and Jon Pointing were discovered through auditions and chemistry reads.
J.J. Philbin joined DIG as a co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer after Schur realized her comedy background was what the four-woman ensemble needed.
The casting process included early creative decisions, auditions, chemistry reads, and table reads to understand each performer's comic rhythm before production.
Adaptation details
'DIG' is an adaptation of Myers's novel 'Excavations'
DIG keeps Excavations's archeological setting, key relationships, and summer-camp adventure feel while introducing a new mystery and artifact for the series.
The adaptation uses archeology as a metaphor for digging through characters' inner lives.
Schur recalled Poehler's early pitch for the series, saying, "It's hard to dig a hole in the ground, and it's also hard to dig back through your own life to figure out what you did and why you did it."