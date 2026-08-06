Being Human, Global Sikhs to build 500 Assam flood homes
Entertainment
Salman Khan's Being Human foundation has teamed up with NGO Global Sikhs to build 500 houses for families hit by the recent Assam floods.
This is part of a bigger relief effort that started with food distribution, and picked up pace after Khan saw videos of Randeep Hooda helping out on the ground.
Nepali Khuti gets 220 houses
So far, 220 bamboo-and-tin houses have gone up in Nepali Khuti, the worst-hit village.
Each home costs around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 and is designed to handle future floods.
Global Sikhs's teams are building about 10 houses a day and handing them over to families who need them most.