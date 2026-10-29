Belcher to sell Michael memorabilia October 29 amid Bailey dispute
Entertainment
A big auction of George Michael memorabilia is set for October 29, 2026, featuring items like the famous "Faith" music video guitar.
These belonged to Siobhan Bailey, his longtime personal assistant and trusted confidante.
After she passed away in 2014, her estranged husband Ian Belcher inherited the collection and is now selling it, but Siobhan's brother, Gerard, is not happy about it.
Gerard opposes Bailey's name at auction
Gerard says Bailey would have hated seeing her personal things sold off and doesn't want her name used to promote the sale.
The auction includes 32 lots, including the Faith guitar, which is estimated at between £60,000 and £120,000.
Gerard says any money raised should go to charity instead of private pockets.
Both Sworders and Belcher declined to comment.