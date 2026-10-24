Bell shares Instagram sneak peek of 'Frozen 3' 1st song
Entertainment
Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at her first song recording for Frozen 3, set to hit theaters November 24, 2027.
In her Instagram story, she's all energy in the studio and jokes, "And no, Ana can't fly, this is just what I do when I sing," giving fans a fun glimpse into her process.
Bell says 'Frozen' favors family love
Bell has shared that Frozen stands out because it focuses on family love over classic romance, so expect more heartfelt moments when the film arrives!