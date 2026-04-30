Bellamkonda marries Reddy at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati
Entertainment
Tollywood star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas just got married to Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati.
The wedding was intimate, with close family and friends, plus a few special guests like Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
The couple followed some of the rituals, making it a heartfelt milestone for Sreenivas.
Couple's Hyderabad reception May 1
Sreenivas and Kavya made their relationship official back in March at a small family event. After their wedding, some photos from the wedding were shared online, giving everyone a peek into their celebration.
They're set to host a reception in Hyderabad on May 1. Meanwhile, Sreenivas is juggling newlywed life with work on his films Tyson Naidu and Haindava.