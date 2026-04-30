Bellamkonda marries Reddy at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati

Couple's Hyderabad reception May 1

Sreenivas and Kavya made their relationship official back in March at a small family event. After their wedding, some photos from the wedding were shared online, giving everyone a peek into their celebration.

They're set to host a reception in Hyderabad on May 1. Meanwhile, Sreenivas is juggling newlywed life with work on his films Tyson Naidu and Haindava.